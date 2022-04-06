Racist Corby headbutt thug jailed after spitting at police officers
He’s been put behind bars
A thug who shouted racist abuse at police officers, spat at them and headbutted them has been locked up.
Ray O’Connor, 46, launched a tirade of vile abuse and attacked the emergency workers when they arrested him.
Police had been called to Bideford Square in Corby, where O’Connor lives, to reports of an assault at about 5.30pm last Monday (March 28).
But over the course of his arrest, and when he was taken to KGH for assessment, the thug shouted abuse including racist language.
He assaulted five officers and spat at two of them – one to the face.
O’Conner headbutted one in the leg, headbutted another to the head and pushed one into hospital equipment.
He pleaded guilty to five charges of racially aggravated assault by beating. Magistrates in Northampton jailed him for a total of 36 weeks because it was a deliberate attack on public servants.
O’Connor was also ordered to pay £75 each to three of the five police officers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “None of our officers come to work to be assaulted – it is not “part of the job” and will never be seen as such.
“That’s why when these types of assaults do take place we take a zero-tolerance approach and will always, without exception, pursue criminal action against the offender.
“O’Connor’s behaviour that evening was abhorrent...we’re pleased he will be spending some time in prison and hope this sends a message to anyone else thinking that it is acceptable to assault a police officer.”