Racist Corby dog walker spits at man

Police are investigating.

A bearded dog walker spat at a man in Corby before hurling racist abuse at him.

The victim was in Rockingham Road, near The Raven pub, when he was assaulted at about 8.30pm on Saturday night (July 31).

A man who was walking his dog off its lead spat at him and shouted racial abuse at him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police have launched an appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a white man in his 50s, of skinny build, about 5ft 10in, with long, greying hair, a beard and facial tattoos.