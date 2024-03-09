Pytchley paedophile pleads guilty after being caught out in police sting
A Pytchley paedophile who thought he was contacting a 12-year-old girl was caught out in a police sting.
John Youd, of Orlingbury Road, was arrested over his sick conduct in January after he was actually communicating with an undercover officer.
Yesterday (Friday) at Northampton Crown Court the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to sexually communicate with a child and a further two charges of attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch a sexual act.
No further details of his offending were heard at the plea hearing.
The case was adjourned to May 9 so pre-sentence and psychiatric reports can be carried out.
Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC warned Youd that the the fact a pre-sentence report had been ordered did not mean he would receive a non-custodial sentence.
He will have to sign the sex offender register in the interim until he is sentenced.