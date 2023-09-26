News you can trust since 1897
Purse stolen after man offers to help woman in Corby distraction burglary

Police say the offender spoke with a Corby accent
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a distraction burglary took place in Llewellyn Walk, Corby.

Between 11.30am and midday on Monday, September 25, a man approached a woman as she entered her home and offered to help her move her walking aid out of the way.

A police spokesman said: “Once inside, the man stole her purse before running off towards Lely Court.

Police are appealing for information about the distraction burglary in Corby
“He is described as white, aged about 20 years old, and spoke with a Corby accent.

“He was wearing a green puffer jacker, blue jeans and grey top with the hood up.”

Officers want to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man or who may have seen someone fitting the above description in the area between the stated times.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000595842 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.