£5,000 reward for information that helps convict man with links to Northamptonshire wanted in relation to drugs offences

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps to convict a man who has links to Northamptonshire and is wanted in relation to drugs offences.

Matthew Purves is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply cocaine (a Class A drug) across the UK between November 2019 and February 2021.

According to Crimestoppers, the investigation, built on EncroChat evidence, saw members of a cocaine network jailed for a total of 67 years.

Purves, who has links to Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, is also wanted on recall to prison, having been liable for return to prison since February 2021.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers' East Midlands regional manager, said: “Communities living under the shadow of drug supply suffer daily – the violence, exploitation and harm it brings can be profound.

“Matthew Purves has been wanted for some time, and somebody out there knows where he is. Through our charity, you can speak up and stay completely anonymous. No matter how small the detail, please tell us today.

“Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. This means no police, no courts, no witness statements. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit information online here.

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be obtained when information is submitted via the phone or online.