Burglars broke into a Mawsley home and stolen a safe containing a £22,000 watch, a £1,900 gold coin, Pandora charms and cash.

The incident happened in Birch Spinney on Friday, April 1, when the thieves broke into the home. One intruder may have been caught on CCTV.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a burglary in Birch Spinney in Mawsley.

A person was captured on CCTV

“The incident happened on Friday, April 1, between 9pm and 10pm, when the offenders forced entry via a back window.

“Once inside, they stole a safe containing a Rolex watch valued at around £22,000, diamond earrings valued at around £700, a gold coin valued at around £1,900, Pandora charms and cash.

“Anyone who recognises the man in the image or anyone who has been offered these items for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”