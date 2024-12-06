A week of action against County Lines drug dealing saw £10,000 worth of crack cocaine and a haul of other drugs seized, and 28 arrests made in Northamptonshire.

Last week was County Lines Intensification Week, which sees police forces from across the UK focus their attention on criminals who move around the country to sell illegal drugs.

Officers from across Northamptonshire Police and British Transport Police (BTP) came together to ‘intensify’ action against those believed to be involved in county lines activity, while also safeguarding those being exploited by gangs.

During the week, officers also worked with partners to raise awareness of county lines and exploitation at community engagement events. Education visits to schools, public services and high-footfall areas were also carried out across the county.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the results from the week are as follows:

Safeguarded 19 people, including 13 children

Arrested 28 people

Seized £10,000 worth of crack cocaine

Seized £2,000 of heroin

Seized £5,000 of cocaine

Seized cannabis

Seized seven knives, two machetes, one baseball bat, and one firearm

Seized £2,160 cash

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “County lines drug dealing is a form of serious and organised crime and is taking place in Northamptonshire.

“County lines gangs target vulnerable people and make lives difficult by dealing drugs and using violence to intimidate and coerce people into dealing on their behalf or housing them.

“The achievements made during county lines intensification week shine a spotlight on the work that officers are doing to deliver on Northamptonshire Police’s commitment to tackle county lines and to ensure residents are safe and feel safe in their communities.

“We will continue to pursue those involved in this type of crime and I urge anyone with information about suspicious activity to please report it to us or Crimestoppers anonymously. Your piece of information could be the final piece of the jigsaw we need to take action against offenders.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, you are urged to report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.