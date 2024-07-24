Provisional trial date set for two 21-year-old men charged with the murder of Northampton man Tommy Boom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A provisional trial date has been set for the two 21-year-old men charged with the fatal stabbing of Northampton man Tommy Boom.

Tommy, aged 30, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.

Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, Tommy died at the scene.

Daniel Larman, aged 21, and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, also aged 21, both of Woodside Way, are charged with Tommy’s murder.

Two 21-year-old men charged with the murder of Tommy Boom (pictured) appeared in Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday). A provisional trial date has been set for January 6.

Larman is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.

A pre-trial hearing took place at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday). Larman appeared in the dock, while Okocha-Sleight appeared via video link from custody.

No pleas have been entered yet by the pair, but a provisional trial date was set by Judge Adrienne Lucking for January 6, 2025.

Prosecuting on behalf of the King’s Counsel, Gordon Aspden KC said the trial is expected to last around 10 to 12 days.

Both defendants were remanded in custody.

Anyone with information about the murder who is yet to come forward is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously