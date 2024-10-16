Prolific offender, 51, jailed for rogue roof repairs at Corby home of vulnerable woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 51-year-old man has been jailed after he convinced a vulnerable woman to hand over cash in exchange for roof repairs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 12, 2023, William Patrick Wallace, previously of Greenacres, Leicester, knocked on a door in Beanfield, Corby, alongside an associate, and told the woman who answered that she had damage to her roof.

After offering to repair it for £250, they upped the price to £490 following an inspection of the roof, telling the woman it had a hole in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman handed over the money and after a short time, Wallace and the other man left in a white van.

William Wallace has been jailed

When the victim told a family member what had happened, the roof was inspected, and the family realised that there hadn’t been any damage and that Wallace hadn’t attempted any work either.

The incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police and following an investigation, Wallace was arrested and subsequently charged with fraud by false representation.

After pleading guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court in July, Wallace returned to the same court last month (September 20) where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator PC Brad Wilson said: “William Wallace is a prolific offender who has been convicted of similar crimes before and it is clear to see that he has not learnt his lesson.

“Preying on vulnerable people is utterly shameful and I hope Wallace realises that making money in this way is as far away from making an honourable living as it is possible to get.

“If you have been a victim of this kind of offence, please contact us.

"People like William Wallace are manipulative and well-versed in their criminal craft so do not feel ashamed or embarrassed if you fall foul of such deception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad Wallace has been handed a prison sentence and I want to reassure the public that we will continue working hard to bring people like him to justice.”

Further information about crime prevention and protecting your home is available on the Northants Police website.

If you would like a free ‘No Cold Calling Home’ sticker, email [email protected].