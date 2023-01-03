Professional Northampton ‘family man’ falls from grace after trying to sexually groom children online

A Northampton man has avoided prison after trying to sexually groom young teenage girls online.

Jason Taylor, aged 51, of Lime Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 3 where it was heard that he sent a number of sexual messages to who he believed were 13 and 14-year-old girls. They were, however, undercover police officers.

Alice Aubrey-Fletcher, prosecuting, said the exchanges took place in online chatrooms between July 2021 and August 2022.

Jason Taylor, aged 51, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 3.

The court heard that Taylor first messaged the profile of a 13-year-old girl, asking her: “How much to get you naked and play with you?” He suggested they meet up and he will pay her so they can have “fun” but says he does not expect sex as she is “too young.”

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said that Taylor messaged the same decoy again under a different profile, asking her further sexually explicit questions and suggesting they meet up in Corby. Taylor, however, suspected the profile of being a ‘scammer’ so their communication ended.

The defendant then went on to chat with another police decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

The court heard that Taylor asked her about school, if she had a boyfriend and her breast size. He suggested they meet up and told her underwear is optional as it is “not illegal for her to be sexy in front of him.”

During a 10 minute phone call, Taylor informs the decoy he is married and “nervous.” He invites the decoy to carry out sexual acts before asking to meet again.

The decoy told him she did not want to get in trouble with her mother and he responded: “You are not a baby, are you?”

Taylor was arrested on August 10 after his phone was tracked. In a police interview, Taylor admitted being responsible for both online profiles but denied having a sexual interest in children. He claimed he knew that the profiles were “scammers” and he had an addiction to meeting with prostitutes.

Paul Lazarus, in mitigation, said: “This is a huge fall from grace for a professional man with a family. He is ashamed of himself and he does wish to express remorse.”

The court heard that Taylor is of good character with no previous convictions.

Mr Lazarus added: “He has disrupted his own family. Everybody was extremely shocked by this.”

The defence barrister said Taylor has taken steps to address his offending by going to the Lucy Faithfull Foundation - charity dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said: “The probation service have assessed you as being at a very low risk of reoffending. That is because they consider you have been left very shocked by your investigation and arrest.

“You are maintaining your employment, trying to build bridges with your family and you are remorseful but there is some further work that needs to be done with you.”

Taylor was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was ordered to undertake 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 280 hours of unpaid work.

