Prison for 'professional criminal' who stole cheese, yoghurt and washing liquid from Kettering shop
Charlene Howard was handed a six-week prison sentence by magistrates last week after admitting two more thefts.
On May 19 the 37-year-old stole cheese, yoghurt and washing liquid worth £50 from Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue.
Then, on June 3, she stole six bottles of washing liquid worth £40 from Home Bargains in the Newlands Shopping Centre.
Magistrates ordered her to pay £50 in compensation and said the offences showed she was operating as a professional criminal.
The offences came shortly after Howard, of no fixed address, was released from a previous custodial sentence.
She had been jailed for 10 weeks on April for stealing steaks and washing detergent.