Prison for 'professional criminal' who stole cheese, yoghurt and washing liquid from Kettering shop

A ‘professional criminal’ has been jailed for the second time this year after stealing from shops in Kettering.

Charlene Howard was handed a six-week prison sentence by magistrates last week after admitting two more thefts.

On May 19 the 37-year-old stole cheese, yoghurt and washing liquid worth £50 from Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue.

Then, on June 3, she stole six bottles of washing liquid worth £40 from Home Bargains in the Newlands Shopping Centre.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Magistrates ordered her to pay £50 in compensation and said the offences showed she was operating as a professional criminal.

The offences came shortly after Howard, of no fixed address, was released from a previous custodial sentence.