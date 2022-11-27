Prison for man who took Kettering cannabis factory role to pay off debts
More than 200 plants of the class B drug were found
A man who took a role at a Kettering cannabis factory to pay back debts in his home country has been locked up.
Armir Palushi, who entered the UK illegally from Albania, watered more than 200 plants at a house in Edmund Street after being promised £800 for a month’s work.
But the 45-year-old was busted after police – who had been keeping tabs on the property after a tip-off – spotted him locking up.
On Wednesday (November 23) he was jailed for 15 months after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis.
Northampton Crown Court heard police had been conducting surveillance when an officer saw him leave the house at about midday on September 21.
Prosecuting, Syed Ahmed said: "He then followed him and caught up with him, smelling cannabis."
Palushi was taken into custody but gave no comment answers and police searched the house, where he had been using the living room as a bedroom.
A total of 221 plants of the class B drug – with an estimated street value of almost £62,000 – were found spread across four other rooms.
Mr Ahmed said equipment used to grow the cannabis was seized and that electricity had been taken from the grid, bypassing the meter.
Mitigating, Mizan Abdulrouf said Palushi, formerly of Edmonton in north London, left his family behind a few years ago to try and earn money.
He said Palushi had debts of about £30,000 in Albania because his father had required operations, adding that he had received threats from loan sharks,
Unable to get work because of his immigration status, those who helped him to get to the UK told him where to go for jobs.
Mr Abdulrouf said Palushi felt compelled to do it because he had no money and because of the threats.
He added: "He was not aware of what's going on higher up the chain.”
But Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told Palushi: "Clearly, given the set-up, you had some understanding of the scale of the operation."
Palushi was told he will serve half of his 15-month sentence in custody before being eligible for release, but may be detained by immigration service.