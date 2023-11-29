Prison for man who damaged Kettering shopping centre glass door with chisel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who damaged a glass door at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre with a chisel has been locked up.

Joshua McLaughlan was arrested after an incident which took place in Newland Street at about 6.45am on August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old approached a glass door at the shopping centre and hit it multiple times with a 6in bladed chisel, police said.

The Newlands Shopping Centre

He was charged with criminal damage and possessing a bladed article in a public place and pleaded guilty to both offences.

At Northampton Crown Court last week McLaughlan, of HMP Peterborough, was jailed for nine months.