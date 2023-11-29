News you can trust since 1897
Prison for man who damaged Kettering shopping centre glass door with chisel

He admitted two offences
By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
A man who damaged a glass door at Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre with a chisel has been locked up.

Joshua McLaughlan was arrested after an incident which took place in Newland Street at about 6.45am on August 6.

The 19-year-old approached a glass door at the shopping centre and hit it multiple times with a 6in bladed chisel, police said.

The Newlands Shopping CentreThe Newlands Shopping Centre
He was charged with criminal damage and possessing a bladed article in a public place and pleaded guilty to both offences.

At Northampton Crown Court last week McLaughlan, of HMP Peterborough, was jailed for nine months.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.