Prison for man caught red-handed in Kettering cannabis factory
He was arrested in a raid last month
A man who was caught red-handed by police inside a Kettering cannabis factory has been sent to prison.
Armando Tusha was in the grow house in Regent Street when he was arrested in a raid on September 29.
Officers found 91 plants – capable of producing drugs worth thousands of pounds – spread across three rooms.
The 24-year-old, no fixed address, pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton this week.
Tusha was jailed for 26 weeks with magistrates also ordering that the seized cannabis is to be destroyed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”
Anyone with concerns about any form of suspected illegal activity should report it to police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.