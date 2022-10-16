A man who was caught red-handed by police inside a Kettering cannabis factory has been sent to prison.

Armando Tusha was in the grow house in Regent Street when he was arrested in a raid on September 29.

Officers found 91 plants – capable of producing drugs worth thousands of pounds – spread across three rooms.

The 24-year-old, no fixed address, pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton this week.

Tusha was jailed for 26 weeks with magistrates also ordering that the seized cannabis is to be destroyed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”