Prison for man caught on A14 in Northamptonshire with 4.5kg of drugs
A large bag of drugs was found in his boot
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:00 am
A man caught on the A14 with drugs potentially worth up to £60,000 in his boot has been locked up.
Klaus Dalipi was stopped in a grey VW Passat on the major road at Kelmarsh at about 2.30pm on June 11 this year.
The 29-year-old was arrested after officers found a large bag of cannabis in the boot of the vehicle.
The drugs - which weighed 4.5kg - were valued at between £20,000 and £59,830.
Dalipi, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply having changed his plea from not guilty.
Magistrates sitting in Northampton jailed him for six months and ordered that the cannabis be destroyed.