Prison for Corby driver who killed woman in crash and coldly left her behind as he fled

A Corby man killed his friend in a crash when he dangerously tried to overtake before coldly leaving her behind as he fled the scene.

Ross Cooney, 33, has been jailed for nine years after the horrific crash in Dunedin Road on September 14, 2019.

He had been driving a Ford Mondeo at about 10am when he moved over to the wrong side of the road to overtake a number of vehicles and collided with a Mercedes CLK travelling in the opposite direction.

He fled the scene leaving behind 45-year-old Kelly Meek – who had been sitting in the back seat of his car – as well as the driver of the Mercedes, a 57-year-old woman.

Police and paramedics were called by members of the public but Kelly died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and continues to this day with her recovery.

An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit leading to the arrest of Cooney later that day.

At a trial at Northampton Crown Court earlier this year, Cooney was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Yesterday (December 5) at the same court, he was handed a sentence of nine years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and will have to complete an extended driving test before getting his licence back.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Janette Maitland said: “No sentence will ever make up for the death of Kelly Meek and the injuries caused to the driver of the Mercedes, but I am pleased that Cooney has been found guilty and sent to prison for his crimes.

“Not only did he drive incredibly dangerously on that day in 2019, and cause a horrific collision, but shockingly he ran away, leaving left two women with serious injuries behind.

“One of them, Kelly, was supposed to be his friend, but instead of helping and getting her medical attention, he coldly left her behind as he fled the scene.