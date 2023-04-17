News you can trust since 1897
Priors Hall man caught more than FOUR TIMES the drink drive limit on A43 given suspended prison term

He didn’t have a licence or insurance

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
A motorist caught behind the wheel on the A43 at more than four times the drink drive limit has been banned from driving for three years.

Grzegorz Lukasz Niezbecki was stopped while driving his 2010 Vauxhall Insignia on March 2.

He was found to have 145mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is just 35mg.

The 38-year-old was also found to have no insurance and no valid driving licence.

Niezbecki, of Holdenby Drive on the Priors Hall estate, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 6 to admit all the charges against him.

He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and was given a prison term of 12 weeks, suspended for a year. He will also have to take part in a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also told to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.