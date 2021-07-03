Priors Hall man caught doing 104mph on A43 bypass

He was caught speeding on the A43 bypass

A driver caught doing 104mph in his BMW in Corby has been fined more than £1,000.

Duncan McIntyre, 45, was spotted by a police speed trap doing 34mph over the 70mph speed limit on the northbound carriageway of the A43 bypass between Barford Bridge and the Eurohub on November 21 last year.

McIntyre, of leafy Lake Drive, Priors Hall, pleaded guilty by the single justice procedure at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week and fined £923, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £92 and costs of £90. He was also given six penalty points on his licence.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.