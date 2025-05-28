‘Predatory’ Northamptonshire paedophile jailed for nine years after arranging to meet and abuse children

A 41-year old Northamptonshire paedophile has been jailed for nine years after admitting a series of online child sex offences including travelling more than 100 miles to abuse children.

John Streeton of Willow Lane, Stanion, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court last week (Friday, May 23) to nine years in prison plus three years on extended licence.

Streeton admitted arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.

He had travelled to Chester where he had arranged to meet a woman to abuse her children – he had been in fact communicating with a police officer from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

Detective Inspector Jon Weir from NWROCU said: “This case highlights the disturbing lengths some individuals will go to in order to exploit children.

"John Streeton’s actions were calculated and predatory, and it’s thanks to the swift and professional work of our officers that we were able to intervene before any real-world harm could occur.”

The court heard that Streeton believed he was communicating online with an adult woman about the abuse of her children.

Detectives arrested him on February 10, 2025, at a service station in Chester, where he had arranged to meet the woman and her children.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register until further order.

Detective Inspector Weir added: “Protecting children from online predators is one of our highest priorities. This case serves as a stark reminder that behind every screen, there could be someone with harmful intentions — but also that law enforcement is actively working to detect and stop them.

"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to identify those who pose a threat to children and bring them to justice.”