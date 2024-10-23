Power tools stolen during Corby burglary at property in Grendon Avenue
Officers investigating a burglary in which power tools were stolen in Corby are appealing for witnesses.
Between 11.30am on Saturday, October 19 and 12.30pm on Sunday, October 20, a break-in took place at a property in Grendon Avenue.
A police spokesman said: “The offender/s forced entry via a front window and stole several Makita power tools.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 24000628202 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.