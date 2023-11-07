News you can trust since 1897
Police warning over Facebook posts after schoolgirl 'followed' in Corby

The force is aware of a post circulating on Facebook today (November 7) regarding the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Cottingham Road, Corby.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, November 6) at about 3.30pm, when a girl who had just finished school was approached by a man who appeared to follow her for a short while.

Although she was unharmed and he didn’t speak to her, the girl was understandably left shaken up by the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday's incident in Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday's incident in Corby
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man is described as aged 30 to 40, with a tanned complexion and wearing a black coat, black beanie hat and black cargo trousers with pockets on the side.”

The man, or anyone who might recognise his description, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000693192 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

And the spokesman added: “The force is aware of a post circulating on Facebook today (November 7) regarding this incident where a photograph of a potential suspect has been published.

"We are satisfied that the male in the image is not the offender and would strongly urge those who have posted or shared his photo to delete their posts without delay.”