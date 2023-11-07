Police warning over Facebook posts after schoolgirl 'followed' in Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Cottingham Road, Corby.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, November 6) at about 3.30pm, when a girl who had just finished school was approached by a man who appeared to follow her for a short while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she was unharmed and he didn’t speak to her, the girl was understandably left shaken up by the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday's incident in Corby

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man is described as aged 30 to 40, with a tanned complexion and wearing a black coat, black beanie hat and black cargo trousers with pockets on the side.”

The man, or anyone who might recognise his description, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000693192 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the spokesman added: “The force is aware of a post circulating on Facebook today (November 7) regarding this incident where a photograph of a potential suspect has been published.