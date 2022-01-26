Police warning after spate of catalytic converter thefts from Wellingborough villages

Police have issued a warning for car and van owners to be wary after a spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages near Wellingborough.

Cheeky thieves even jacked up one vehicle to steal the part as three cars were targeted on successive nights in Irchester, Little Harrowden and Grendon between last Tuesday (January 18) and Friday.

At least two of the thefts were committed late at night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman warned: “Catalytic converters are attractive to thieves as they contain high-value rare earth metals, and those involved are often part of organised crime groups.

"Most thefts occur in car parks but they can happen anywhere. Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.

"Park your vehicle in a garage or in a secure compound if possible to deter thieves from stealing your convertor. If that is not possible, park in a well-lit and highly visible location.