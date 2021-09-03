Police warn people to stay away from 'death trap' old factory in Desborough

Police are warning people to stay away from a dangerous old factory in Desborough they’ve dubbed a “death trap”.

Officers are stepping up pleas to keep out of the former Dunkelman and Son site off Gold Street, Desborough, as they warned intruders are “risking their lives”.

Echoing local fire safety officers, police said the seriously run-down factory “poses considerable risk of death, serious injury and disease if entered”.

And they said that action is to be taken in the next few days in a bid to make the dilapidated building safer and more secure.

The move comes after a multi-agency meeting between police, the fire service, council officials and site owner.

Kettering and Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team posted this update after the crunch get-together: “To be clear, the fire officers agreed that this site poses considerable risk of death, serious injury and disease if entered.

“Unbelievably people are still going in, still risking their lives, still damaging and destroying property.

“Action will be taken in the coming days to do even more to secure it.

“Spread the word, it’s a death trap, keep out.”