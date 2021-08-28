Police warn anyone heading to car meet in Northamptonshire to 'not misuse the roads'

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Police officers are warning anyone heading to a car meet in Northamptonshire this weekend to 'not misuse the roads'.

Northamptonshire Police has issued a statement about a meet in Deanshanger tomorrow (August 29), which they are aware of.

There will be an increased presence in the area and although the meet is 'perfectly legal' officers want attendees to drive carefully as they are expecting increased traffic due to the bank holiday weekend.

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “We are aware of the car meet planned for tomorrow in Deanshanger and an increased police presence will be in the area as a result.

“Whilst this meet is perfectly legal and many meets of this kind go off without incident, we want to send a clear message to those attending tomorrow that the roads will be busy due to the bank holiday weekend and to therefore please drive with care.

“We have seen incidents in the past where people attending car meets have driven their vehicles around the area dangerously, causing collisions involving members of the public – we absolutely do not want that to happen tomorrow and anyone driving in a dangerous manner will be dealt with by officers."