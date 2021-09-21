Police want to speak to this woman about attempted burglary in Northamptonshire village
A woman was seen putting her ear against the door and trying the handle
Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary that took place in Mears Ashby last week.
The attempted burglary took place in Manor Road at around 2.50am on Tuesday, September 14 when a woman with a dog on a lead put her ear against the door of a home and tried the door handle.
The woman then pressed the doorbell but ran away after it made a noise. She did not get into the property.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the woman in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for her, or anyone who may recognise her, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000535358."