Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Sunday, February 5, when items were stolen from a property in the area.

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000076529.