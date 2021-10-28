Police want to speak to this man after a rolex watch and £40,000 was stolen from Moulton home
The home was broken into through a side door when it was burgled
Tens of thousands of pounds and a Rolex watch was stolen from a home in Moulton when it was burgled in August.
The burglary took place on Tuesday, August 10 between 12.10pm and 5pm at a property in Northampton Lane North when it was broken into via a side door. Around £40,000 in cash and a Rolex Oyster watch were stolen from the residence.
Police investigating the burglary have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police investigating the case believe the man pictured may have useful information about the burglary and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000449413.