Police want to speak to this man about Wellingborough assault as 'matter of urgency'

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who they believe may have information regarding an assault which took place in Wellingborough in November last year.

Officers would like to identify the man in the image as a matter of urgency to see whether he has any information which could assist with their ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000417495 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.