Police want to speak to these three males after a car was stolen in Northampton

CCTV images of three males have been released by police after a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Brittons Drive, Southfields overnight between December 16 and December 17, 2022.

The unknown offender/s forced entry into a property and stole a wallet and keys to a blue Hyundai IX35, which they drove off in.

Police want to talk to these three males. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.