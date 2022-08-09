Police treating Irchester garage fire as suspected arson attack

Police are treating a garage fire as a suspected arson attack.
The residential garage in Station Road, Irchester, was damaged on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: “Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, August 7, it is believed the fire may have started in dense vegetation on the public footpath, which runs from Station Road to the Skatepark in Austin Close, bordering the garage.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000457743.