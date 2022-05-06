Police to look at ticket fraud claims over cancelled events including Kettering comedy gig

Allegations of ticket fraud over cancelled gigs at venues including Wicksteed Park will now be looked at by police.

There was fury in February when M&B Promotions and ticket vendors Simple Ticketing Ltd ceased operations months before a series of huge events around the country, leaving people out of pocket.

A number of reports were made to Action Fraud which were sent to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) – who identify cases for police forces to investigate – for assessment.

Gigs were due to be held at Wicksteed Park

They have now provided a report to West Midlands Police so they can consider whether to launch an investigation.

A West Midlands Police spokesman told this newspaper: “We've received allegations of ticket fraud and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Wicksteed Park did not receive any money from the gig promoters and are not being investigated by police.

The Kettering venue was due to hold a comedy in the park bonanza in June as well as Craig David and McFly concerts, with thousands of local people snapping up tickets.

But they were left angry when Coventry-based M&B Promotions suddenly shut up shop and said they could no longer trade, telling ticketholders to contact their bank or Paypal for a refund.

It came after months of ticketholders struggling to get their money back after the line-up for the comedy event completely changed.

This newspaper revealed some comedians advertised as performing had not been booked for the 2022 gig, which was rescheduled from 2021 for Covid insurance reasons.

Ticketholders were not informed of the changes, including when hometown hero James Acaster was not available for the 2022 date, and at one point just John Bishop remained from the original line-up.

Thousands were unable to get their money back when M&B Promotions ceased trading because their claim was ‘out of time’, until Paypal decided they would accept refund claims after all.

Many others are still attempting to get their money back from their credit card providers.

Companies House was updated today (May 6) to say both M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing had gone into liquidation.