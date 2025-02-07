British Transport Police made ten arrests in Northamptonshire as part of their county lines operation. Image: BTP

British Transport Police have made ten arrests after a two-day operation at Northamptonshire’s railway stations to try to tackle county lines issues.

The BTP County Lines taskforce have charged six people as a result of last week’s operation.

There are also two modern slavery investigations under way.

The specialist team deployed to Northampton, Kettering and Corby stations for a two-day county lines intervention. As part of an ongoing crackdown, the team arrested a 17 year old boy for possession of an offensive weapon, making threats against rail staff and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Once in custody a house search was authorised to recover any evidence of drug supply.

This resulted in a modern slavery investigation being kickstarted and safeguarding partners taking swift action to protect the vulnerable. This arrest was shortly followed by another also at Northampton station – a 16-year-old boy arrested for supplying class A drugs. This also resulted in safeguarding action being taken and a modern slavery investigation commencing.

Officers at Kettering detained a 16-year-old boy who was found to be in possession of a knife and a county lines deal phone. Two people who were wanted by the courts unwittingly showed up at Corby station where they were promptly arrested for outstanding offences.

At Northampton, two Brazilian nationals who had entered the country illegally were referred to safeguarding partners and handed over to immigration services.

And a man wanted for rape by West Mids police was also apprehended.

The final arrest came when a 20-year-old man from London arrived at the station with a machete with a blade measuring 19 inches. As well as the criminal interventions, 11 safeguarding interventions were made through support from our partners on scene which included Barnardo’s and Catch 22.

Children, young people and the vulnerable are commonly targeted by county lines gangs, exploiting them into trafficking drugs, money, and weapons. These victims then become trapped in a cycle of fear with gangs often using promises of wealth and gifts to draw vulnerable people in, then use violence or threats to control and manipulate them.

BTP’s bespoke child exploitation team works with a broad range of partners who, collectively, adopt a prevention focused, child centred approach to identifying and immediately safeguarding those at risk.

Det Inspector Ian Henderson from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce said: “Our dedicated team works across the rail network every day tackling county lines activity and we continue to make significant progress in intercepting and interrupting the supply of drugs and making safeguarding interventions to protect vulnerable people from ruthless gangs.

“The ages of those identified as being involved in county lines activity during this operation alone demonstrates clearly how criminal gangs are exploiting the vulnerable to profit from criminal enterprises. “Rest assured, operations like this take place across the rail network every day. Sometimes you’ll spot us, sometimes you won’t. “We will not waver in our determination to stop the exploitation and associated harm caused by county lines gangs, making our communities and railways safer.

“We urge anyone using the rail network to report any concerns to us through our discreet text number 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and to be aware that victims of exploitation may not always be obvious nor aware they are indeed victims.”