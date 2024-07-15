Police tape off Kettering street after remains found...but they turn out to be an animal's
A Kettering street was cordoned off at the weekend after remains were discovered – but they turned out to be an animal’s.
Police blocked off a section of Wellington Street on Saturday (July 13) after being called to the scene at about 5.30pm.
The road was initially closed because of the possibility that the remains found could have been human.
But later on a pathologist was called and was able to identify them as animal, although the type of animal has not been confirmed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The occurrence was filed when they were confirmed to not be human.”
The road reopened later that evening.