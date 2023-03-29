Police stop 91 vehicles in six hours on Bridge Street in Northampton as part of a crackdown on serious violence

Nearly a quarter of drivers stopped in a six hour period in Northampton had issues with their vehicle.

On Tuesday (March 28), 91 vehicles were stopped on Bridge Street as part of Northamptonshire Police’s week of action against serious violence.

During the operation, 22 vehicles were identified as having issues ranging from no valid MOT and no insurance, to driving without a seatbelt, tyre defects, unsafe window tints, and being in dangerous conditions.

More than 90 vehicles were stopped in Bridge Street in Northampton on Tuesday (March 28).

One person was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and failing to appear at court.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Nichols, said: “First of all I would like to thank the 69 drivers who were stopped and had vehicles and licences all in order.

“Driving is a privilege and ensuring your car is safe for the roads is a responsibility that these people clearly take seriously.

“However, I am really disappointed that just under a quarter of the people stopped had issues identified. These people are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk every single time they get behind the wheel.

“It is exceptionally selfish to drive a vehicle in an unsafe condition – at any moment you could lose control and kill someone’s loved-one, causing untold and permanent devastation that can never be erased.

“People don’t often associate serious violence with deaths on our roads but every time someone gets into their car, they’re in control of a weapon that weighs 1.5tonnes and can legally reach speeds of up to 70mph. That’s why this week, we are focusing on reducing road harm.

“We will continue to conduct these roadside checks and ensure unsafe drivers are enforced against. Too many people have died on our roads so anyone stopped will not be given a second chance.

“Your car is a weapon. Look after it, ensure it is safe, and be acutely aware that one wrong move could lead to your life and the lives of others being changed forever.”