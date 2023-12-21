Police secure closure orders for Rushden and Higham Ferrers properties plagued by anti-social behaviour

One of the properties was suspected of being used as a brothel

Police have taken action to stop problems with anti-social behaviour at two properties, including one which was suspected of being used as a brothel.

Members of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team have successfully secured the closure of two residential properties following persistent complaints.

The properties in Nippendale, Rushden and Milton Street, Higham Ferrers have been the focus of ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour at both addresses which caused misery to other residents and the wider community.

Issues linked to the Nippendale address included intimidating and abusive behaviour by those associated with the property as well as disturbances, criminal damage, motorcycle and other noise nuisance.

However, the Milton Street address was suspected of being used as a brothel and the ongoing issues and complaints centred around anti-social behaviour and associated crimes linked to such activities.

As a result of these issues, the neighbourhood policing team worked with council and housing association colleagues to secure three-month closure orders at both addresses, which were granted by Northampton Magistrates Court on November 29.

These will be in place until February 28 next year, and anyone who enters either property will be liable to arrest for breaching the closure order, and if convicted, could be jailed for up to 51 weeks, fined or both.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Leigh Francoise Goodwin said: “The issues associated with these properties were causing real alarm and distress to those living nearby and the wider community.

“We’re here to listen to and help our residents, and I am so pleased for their sake that we have been able to gather the evidence required to stop these addresses from continuing to blight the local community.

“The closure orders have brought much sought-after relief and peace of mind, and I am pleased we were able to work with the housing group, local authority and those affected by the unacceptable behaviour to resolve the situation.

“No-one should feel frightened in their own home.

"Cases like this show how important it is for residents to let us know about issues in their area – even if you are too scared to make a formal statement - please report it to us.

"We can use your information to build the necessary evidence required to take action to help you and improve everyone’s quality of life.”

Craig Taylor, director of housing and customer services at Longhurst Group, said: “We take cases of anti-social behaviour very seriously and will work with all our partner agencies, including the police, to deal with such incidents.

“This case has been ongoing for a long time and has involved a lot of collaborative working and I hope this result brings closure to our neighbouring customers and anyone else who’d been affected by the anti-social behaviour.

“Eviction is always a last resort and only considered after all other options to resolve the issue have been exhausted.

"However, we’ll do everything we can to help ensure the communities we serve are pleasant places for our customers to live.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are a listening council and will always work with partners to help make our communities safe places to live and work.

“These results clearly show this partnership working in practice and the dedication of our teams, who have worked hard to secure this result.

“Short-term closures like this should, hopefully, have such a long-term impact on the two neighbourhoods and deter future anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in these cases and also encourage residents to come forward and report anti-social behaviour.”