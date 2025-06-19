Police searching for man with 'slight swagger' after jewellery stolen from Finedon home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary took place in Finedon on Friday, June 13.

The offender entered a home in Well Street, Finedon between 4pm and 4.20pm on the afternoon of Friday, June 13, before stealing a large quantity of jewellery and leaving in the direction of Dolben Square.

The man is described by police as white, aged 25 to 30-years-old, around 6ft 2in (1.89m) and of a slim build.

Police also say he ‘walked with a slight swagger’, and was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, light-coloured top and trousers and grey trainers.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000344190. Information can also be submitted online here.