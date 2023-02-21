Police searching for dog owner after Border Collie bit girl in Northampton country park

A girl was bitten by a dog in a Northampton country park and police are now looking for the pet’s owner.

The incident happened in the wooded area of Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Wednesday, February 15, between 11am and 12pm, when a black and white Border Collie, potentially called Kaiser, bit the girl on the wrist causing a minor injury.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The Border Collie was being walked by a woman in her mid-late 30s, around 5ft, wearing green wellies, black leggings and a blue coat. She was with a young girl.

The dog bite incident happened in Hunsbury Hill Country Park.

“Officers are looking to identify the owner of the dog to ascertain if there are any concerns in regards to its behaviour.”