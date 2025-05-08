Police searching Corby property as they investigate illegal possession of chemicals - cops not currently treating it as 'terror-related'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are currently searching a property in Corby as part of a planned warrant supporting an investigation into the illegal possession of chemicals.

Earlier today (Thursday, May 8) a 15-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman, both of Corby, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and selling reportable explosive precursors. Both remain in police custody.

The arrests form part of an investigation into a report of a social media account being used to advertise and sell suspected home-made pyrotechnics.

This is not currently being treated as terror-related.

Officers at a property in Whitworth Avenue, Corby

As part of the investigation, specialist searches are being conducted at an address in Whitworth Avenue.

Our reporters are at the scene, where there are at least five police vehicles and numerous police officers.

A blue forensics tent can be seen in the garden of the property.

Uniformed officers are going up and down the surrounding roads carrying out door-to-door enquiries, with one eyewitness saying officers have been there since about 10am today (Thursday).

Police are searching a property in Corby

The investigation and presence of police in the area has been described as ‘intense.’

One neighbour told our reporter: “We had no idea of what was going on there.”

And a mum with a child at Pen Green said: “It’s a real worry. We’re so close to the nursery here.”

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson of Northamptonshire Police said: “I appreciate the concern that people may have over an incident of this nature, and want to offer our reassurance that we and our partners are taking every necessary precaution to ensure both public safety and the preservation of any evidence of offences.

“Although the offences under investigation are serious, they are not currently being treated as terror-related and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider community.

“I would ask that people avoid speculating about the investigation, including online, and do not name or otherwise identify anyone in connection with it.

“Updates will be shared as soon as we are able, and we appreciate the support of our Corby community as we carry out the necessary enquiries.”