Police ‘satisfied there is no explosive device’ in Northampton Premier Inn following threat

Northamptonshire Police is “satisfied there is no explosive device” in the Northampton Premier Inn.

A cordon was set up and specialist officers and explosive detection dogs were on the scene in the St John’s area of town all day.

The cordon set up in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Police has now completed the search and has said members of the public can return to the area.

Superintendent Sarah Johnson said: “Following an extensive search, we are satisfied that there is no explosive device at this location and members of the public can now return to the area.

“The guests from the hotel are still in the care of the local authority and we’re working with them and with the hotel to get those people back to normality as quickly as possible.

“Protecting people from harm in Northamptonshire is our highest priority and I hope our response today reassures people of the seriousness with which we take threats such as this.

Hotel guests were evacuated at 3am (September 2).

“Finally, I’d like to thank all the guests and the residents in the local area for their understanding and patience today, as well as our partners at West Northants Council, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Police, Thames Valley Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service, for their assistance.”

A criminal investigation into the threat and the origin of the report continues.