Police ‘satisfied there is no explosive device’ in Northampton Premier Inn following threat
The search has been completed. A criminal investigation into the origin of the threat continues
Northamptonshire Police is “satisfied there is no explosive device” in the Northampton Premier Inn.
The hotel was evacuated at 3am (September 2) after intelligence eluding to a bomb threat.
A cordon was set up and specialist officers and explosive detection dogs were on the scene in the St John’s area of town all day.
Most Popular
-
1
Corby killer Sean Doherty still on the run as police continue search
-
2
Months of roadworks on A45 near Wellingborough start next week
-
3
Travel warning as large numbers expected at Rushden Lakes this weekend
-
4
Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Mawsley, Raunds, Thrapston and Wellingborough
-
5
Road closed after pedestrian hit by car in Higham Ferrers
Northamptonshire Police has now completed the search and has said members of the public can return to the area.
Superintendent Sarah Johnson said: “Following an extensive search, we are satisfied that there is no explosive device at this location and members of the public can now return to the area.
“The guests from the hotel are still in the care of the local authority and we’re working with them and with the hotel to get those people back to normality as quickly as possible.
“Protecting people from harm in Northamptonshire is our highest priority and I hope our response today reassures people of the seriousness with which we take threats such as this.
“Finally, I’d like to thank all the guests and the residents in the local area for their understanding and patience today, as well as our partners at West Northants Council, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Police, Thames Valley Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service, for their assistance.”
A criminal investigation into the threat and the origin of the report continues.
Guests were taken to the Guildhall where they are being looked after by the Red Cross.