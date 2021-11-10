Police salute child victim's bravery in speaking up as Rushden paedophile, 71, is jailed for the next 20 years

A 71-year-old paedophile will spend the next 20 years in jail after his victim bravely spoke out .

The girl kept what had happened to her a secret until she bravely spoke to police,

An investigation launched by Northamptonshire Police ended with a jury convicting Phillip Greenwood, formerly of Rushden, after a trial in August this year.

Phillip Greenwood is serving a 20-year custodial sentence. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

He returned to Northampton Crown Court last Monday (November 1) where he was given a total custodial sentence of 20 years with a further two years to be served on licence. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

After the hearing, investigating officer Detective Constable Nicky Webb of Northamptonshire Police Child Protection Team said: “The victim has shown incredible bravery throughout this case, including being present in court to see the man who caused her so much pain and harm rightly jailed for a very long time.

“To say I am thrilled at this sentence would be an understatement. To see Phillip Greenwood jailed for so long is a brilliant and fitting outcome to our investigation."

DC Webb added: “Regardless of when it happened, please report it to us – we will believe you, we will support you, and we will do our utmost to ensure those responsible are brought to book for their crimes.”