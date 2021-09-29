Police release image after man urinates in Wellingborough car park before exposing himself to woman

Police want to speak to this man.

A man exposed himself to a woman in a Wellingborough car park after she challenged him because he was urinating in public.

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after the incident on Tuesday, September 21.

Between 2.50pm and 3.10pm a shopper left Matalan in Victoria Road and challenged a man urinating in the car park about his behaviour.

The man then exposed himself to her and threw objects, including a water bottle which hit her, before he drove away.

A police spokesman said: "Police believe the man pictured may have information about the incident and are appealing for him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.