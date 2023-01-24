Police release CCTV picture following attempted burglary in Dingle Road, Rushden
Police believe the man pictured may have information about an attempted burglary
Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary in Rushden.
They are investigating after a man was spotted trying the front door of a residential address in Dingle Road sometime between 4pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 22.
A spokesman for the county force said: “A member of the public has challenged him, causing the man to walk off.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the attempted burglary or the man pictured is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000743932.