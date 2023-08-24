Police officers have released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak to after a theft in Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

The incident happened between 5.55am and 6.55am on Sunday, August 13, when items were stolen from a local school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to locate the woman pictured as she may have information which could assist the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.