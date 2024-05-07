Police release CCTV image as they investigate theft from Corby fuel station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a burglary at a fuel station in Oakley Road, Corby believe the man pictured may have information which could assist them.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, an offender forced the front doors and entered the premises before stealing a small quantity of meat products.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Police have released this CCTV image as part of their investigation (picture credit: Northants Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.