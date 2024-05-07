Police release CCTV image as they investigate theft from Corby fuel station
Officers investigating a burglary at a fuel station in Oakley Road, Corby believe the man pictured may have information which could assist them.
Shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, an offender forced the front doors and entered the premises before stealing a small quantity of meat products.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000237169 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.