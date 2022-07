Police officers have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a man was assaulted in Market Place, Kettering.

The incident happened in May when a man was attacked by another man who knocked him to the floor and stamped on him.

A force spokesman said: “Thankfully, passers-by intervened before any serious injuries occurred.”

Police want to speak to this man about an assault in Market Place, Kettering