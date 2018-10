Police officers have released this CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Turner Road, Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about midday on Monday, September 17, when a woman is alleged to have taken parcels left by the post office from an address in the area before making off in a van.

The woman pictured, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.