Police release CCTV image after alcohol stolen from McColls in Greenhill Rise, Corby

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of theft in Greenshill Rise, Corby.

The incident happened in McColls on Sunday, December 18, between 6pm and 7pm, when a man stole alcohol from the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000739056.