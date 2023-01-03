Police release CCTV image after alcohol stolen from McColls in Greenhill Rise, Corby
Officers want to speak to the man pictured as part of their investigation
By Stephanie Weaver
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 3:28pm
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of theft in Greenshill Rise, Corby.
The incident happened in McColls on Sunday, December 18, between 6pm and 7pm, when a man stole alcohol from the shop.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000739056.