Police recover stolen property near Broughton in cable theft investigation
Many people have been left without a landline connection for weeks
Police investigating a spate of cable thefts have recovered stolen property near Broughton.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s rural crime team carried out a warrant at an address on Thursday (August 25) with assistance from Kettering Rural neighbourhood policing team, Leicestershire rural policing team, British Transport Police disruption team and British Telecom security.
Among the items recovered were a stolen van on cloned number plates, tools used to strip cables, an industrial cable stripping machine, a stolen Toyota Hilux pick-up truck and a stolen safe.
The theft of 1,000m of cable left most of Geddington without a landline connect for weeks, as we reported earlier this week.
The problem caused people to miss appointments and left others unable to work from home because it has also affected broadband connections to some houses.
Georgina Dredge, who lives in Skeffington Close, said: "It’s been terrible...some people in the village who are elderly or vulnerable need their landline for emergencies.”
People in other north Northamptonshire villages have also reported losing their landline connection. Openreach say their repairs are nearing completion.
PC Colin Gray from the rural crime team said: “Working together with our colleagues from Leicestershire Police, the British Transport Police and British Telecom, we will continue to disrupt those who target our communities.
“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”