Police raid two Rushden cannabis factories in one day

Officers are investigating

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:26am

More than 250 cannabis plants were seized after police raided two Rushden drug farms on the same day.

Officers discovered the sophisticated set-ups when they executed warrants between 4.50pm and 5.30pm on March 7.

The first one was found in Pemberton Street where four rooms had been converted to grow cannabis.

Police raided two cannabis factories
Police raided two cannabis factories
Police raided two cannabis factories
Police found about 40 cropped plants and 80 which were still growing.

The second cannabis factory was then found in Harborough Road with about 150 plants of the class B drug discovered.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.