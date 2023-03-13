More than 250 cannabis plants were seized after police raided two Rushden drug farms on the same day.

Officers discovered the sophisticated set-ups when they executed warrants between 4.50pm and 5.30pm on March 7.

The first one was found in Pemberton Street where four rooms had been converted to grow cannabis.

Police raided two cannabis factories

Police found about 40 cropped plants and 80 which were still growing.

The second cannabis factory was then found in Harborough Road with about 150 plants of the class B drug discovered.

