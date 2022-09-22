Police raid Kettering cannabis factory after tip-off
A suspect has been charged after the raid yesterday lunchtime
A man has been charged after a tip-off led police to a large cannabis factory in Kettering.
Police raided a home in Edmund Street at about midday yesterday (Wednesday) after receiving community intelligence that drugs were inside.
In total 221 plants, potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds, were found at the property.
Most Popular
Armir Palushi, 45, of Adlington Close in Edmonton, London, has since been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis in connection with the incident.
On social media the Kettering Police Team said they shut the cannabis house down and gathered evidence before going into ‘destruction mode’ so it can’t be reused.
Drug harm is one of Northamptonshire Police’s ‘matters of priority’ and took centre stage during weeks of action this summer, which saw a series of raids and arrests.
Anyone with information or suspicions about a cannabis factory should contact police on 101.